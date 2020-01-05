Lisa Vanderpump: Ferrari crashes in her restaurant causing damage and injuring one: details and photo!

Earlier today, a car crashed through the window of one of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants, scaring all the customers who were having dinner there at the time. The establishment that was damaged is West Hollywood’s Pump and the vehicle that crashed into it was apparently a Ferrari.

According to reports, Lisa's husband, Ken Todd, was on the scene when the accident occurred and, therefore, saw everything unfold.

Later, the man chatted with HollywoodLife and told the media about the accident.

Ferrari A Ferrari crashed into Pump at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson in West Hollywood just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. A patron woman was slightly injured and was taken to the hospital with cuts and we are very fortunate that everyone else was not injured and was safe while having dinner during Sunday's brunch, "Ken shared with the media.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but people were still really afraid of seeing the driver lose control of the car and go through the glass wall of the restaurant causing panic and chaos.

At this time, it is still unknown what caused the accident, but it was reported that the driver was cooperating with the police.

As fans of the Vanderpump Rules star, Pump, who she called her "sexiest restaurant,quot; know, opened in 2014 and the big day was documented a lot on the show.

On its official website, it reads: ‘As you enter through the majestic doors, covered with burning flames, you feel immediately transported to a magical garden, perhaps in Tuscany or Provence. We've created a space that feels like you've only discovered it, while wondering how on earth you haven't been here before. "



