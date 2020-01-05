Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones are separated, blocked on Instagram

%MINIFYHTMLd2bcb592a8d29e4d04480929c5a954369% %MINIFYHTMLd2bcb592a8d29e4d04480929c5a9543610%

The controversial couple is no longer on social media after months of tumultuous relationship full of criticism about & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39 ;.

Lil Fizz Y Apryl jonesThe romance has vanished. The couple provoked rumors of rupture after they stopped following on Instagram. Apparently they have also blocked each other, since their previous likes and comments are no longer on the pages of others.

Fizzo and Apryl started dating in 2019 and exhibited their relationship "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"In one episode, he said he could be seen" absolutely "marrying her one day." Probably in two or five years I will definitely have another child, "he added. Their separation occurred only a couple of weeks after the reality VH1 show concluded its last season.

The couple caused controversy due to Apryl's past relationship with Fizzo B2K bandmate Omarion. Fizzo was criticized for breaking the "brother code" by dating his friend's ex. Apryl and Omarion were once engaged. They separated after having two children.

Apryl defended his relationship with Fizzo, insisting that they were not the only ones who were playing with the "family" of B2K. She said: "There were other relationships that were happening with members with other family members."

After Apryl and Fizzo became public with their romance, Omarion rejected B2K and decided to tour with Bow wow, Soulja boyY Ying Yang twins instead. J-Boog, another member of B2K, blamed Fizzo. "Fizzle Pop ruined everything, I wouldn't say it ruined everything, but about 99% of that," he said.

Fizzo did not bother with the snub, claiming he is happy with his relationship with Apryl and his reality show. He had no plans to meet with his bandmates, "I personally have no intention of going to immature concerts. Those are not my people."