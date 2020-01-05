Laura Dern honors voiceless divorce lawyers in Globes speech

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Laura Dern Gives good acceptance speech.
After the actress was awarded the trophy for best acting by an actress in a supporting role in any film at the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5 for her work in Noah Baumbach& # 39; s Marriage history, took the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and showed that he has jokes.
It started in the traditional and sincere way and it seemed that things could stay that way all the time. "Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. My first time here was 14 years old," he began. "It is a great honor to be with you tonight and share tonight with other extraordinary actors whom I admire very much. Thank you for your incredible work. We look forward to serving to give voice to those who have no voice. And thanks to the brilliant Noah Baumbach, I have to do exactly that. Give voice, pay tribute to the divorce lawyer. Long, long time ago. "
If you have not left Marriage history However, whether in theaters or on Netflix, Dern plays the divorce lawyer he represents Scarlett Johanssonis in its contentious division of ex Adam Driver.
Of course, from there, things got serious again.
"Thank you, Noah, for your perfect perfection, your guidance, your mentoring forever. Thanks to the most amazing cast, the dream cast of Adam and Scarlett and Alan and Ray and Julie and Merritt and everyone who worked on this movie, our Para the amazing Netflix, our intrepid leaders … I just want to say that I feel so blessed to be part of a movie that, yes, tells the story of a family finding the way for their son until the end of a marriage., but the global look that Noah takes from what division is and how we should all come together for something bigger. Maybe our planet, even. So thank you very much, Noah, for the most amazing trip of all. My love. Thank you all. "
To take home the trophy, Dern beat players like Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell, Annette Bening in The report, Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers Y Margot Robbie in Bomb.
Congratulations to Laura and all divorce attorneys everywhere!
