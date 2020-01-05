Laura Dern honors voiceless divorce lawyers in Globes speech

Laura Dern Gives good acceptance speech.

After the actress was awarded the trophy for best acting by an actress in a supporting role in any film at the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5 for her work in Noah Baumbach& # 39; s Marriage history, took the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and showed that he has jokes.

It started in the traditional and sincere way and it seemed that things could stay that way all the time. "Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. My first time here was 14 years old," he began. "It is a great honor to be with you tonight and share tonight with other extraordinary actors whom I admire very much. Thank you for your incredible work. We look forward to serving to give voice to those who have no voice. And thanks to the brilliant Noah Baumbach, I have to do exactly that. Give voice, pay tribute to the divorce lawyer. Long, long time ago. "

If you have not left Marriage history However, whether in theaters or on Netflix, Dern plays the divorce lawyer he represents Scarlett Johanssonis in its contentious division of ex Adam Driver.