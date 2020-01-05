Lady Gaga talks about PTSD, fibromyalgia and rumors of Bradley Cooper

Oprah Winfrey is starting 2020 in a big way. The superstar officially started her Vision Tour 2020 with Lady Gaga.

The two spoke in front of a large audience in Fort Lauderdale, FL, where they talked about mental, physical and emotional health.

For those of you who don't know, the singer was sexually assaulted at an early age and has determined to speak and help others who share her story.

Speaking to the power, Gaga explained: ‘I was repeatedly raped when I was 19, and I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and not processing that trauma. Suddenly, I became a star and was traveling the world, from the hotel room to the garage, the limousine to the stage, and I never faced it, and suddenly I began to experience this incredible intense pain throughout my body that imitated the disease I felt after being raped.

He also talked about his fibromyalgia disease that causes outbreaks that go hand in hand with his mental health care. He had to cancel numerous concerts after receiving the diagnosis of what was really happening in his body.

‘The interesting thing about this is that I discovered through neuropsychic research and my relationship with my doctors that fibromyalgia can be treated with mental health therapy. And mental health is a medical condition, it must be treated as a medical condition. It should not be ignored. "

As for the rumors of his off-screen romance with Bradley Cooper before his separation from Irina Shayk, Gaga was never romantically involved with him, but he had this to say.

‘We did a very good job cheating everyone. We created that. "

The Shallow singer added that she is focusing on both her mental health and her new music.



