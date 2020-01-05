Lady GaGa is sincere about the development of posttraumatic stress disorder due to failure in the processing of rape trauma

%MINIFYHTMLf78c748a49d44e3df17f57d3f51434db9% %MINIFYHTMLf78c748a49d44e3df17f57d3f51434db10%

The success creator & # 39; Born This Way & # 39; He shares in detail about mental health struggles as a rape survivor when he joined Oprah Winfrey in Ford Lauderdale, Florida, as part of the tour & # 39; 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus & # 39 ;.

Lady GagaPosttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) manifested itself as an "intense pain" in his entire body after he could not process the horror of a terrible experience of rape in adolescence.

Successful creator "Born This Way" has been open about the mental health struggles she has faced over the years as a rape survivor, but she shared her experience in more detail on Saturday, January 4, when she joined Oprah Winfrey for an in-depth interview in Ford Lauderdale, Florida, as part of the 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour of the media mogul.

During the one-hour conversation, GaGa admitted that his sexual attacker was someone he had known during his youth, although he did not name the predator.

"I was repeatedly raped when I was 19, and I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and not processing that trauma," said the Oscar winner.

GaGa, now 33, had been desperately trying to pursue his musical career at the time of the incident, and it wasn't until he shot to pop stardom in 2008 that he began experiencing PTSD symptoms.

"Suddenly, I became a star and I was traveling the world going from the hotel room to the garage to the limousine on stage, and I never faced it (rape), and suddenly I began to experience this incredible, intense pain in everything my body that mimicked the disease I felt after being raped, "he explained.

Since then, the singer / actress has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a condition of chronic pain, and recognizes that neuropsychology-related therapy, the study of how the brain and nervous system affect a person's cognitive functions and behaviors, It helps keep the disease under control.

"The interesting thing about this is that I have discovered, through neuropsychic research and my relationship with my doctors, that fibromyalgia can be treated through mental health therapy," GaGa shared. "And mental health is a medical condition; it should be treated as a medical condition. It should not be ignored."

GaGa was the first guest on the Oprah Vision 2020 tour: Winfrey also plans to sit with the comedian Tina FeySuperstar Jennifer Lopezand former first American lady Michelle Obama in the coming weeks.