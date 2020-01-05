Kyrie Irving of Nets considering shoulder surgery

Kyrie Irving has not ruled out undergoing shoulder surgery, although the Brooklyn Nets star hopes to avoid it.

Irving has endured a nightmare in the first season with the Nets, with a continuous shoulder problem that leaves the 2016 NBA champion since November.

IRVING SCHEDULE: How long does Nets last?

The six-time NBA All-Star, who arrived from the Boston Celtics in the offseason, is postponing surgery, but will be reassessed in a month or two.

"I am in a better place now that it has been a long time," Irving told reporters on Saturday. "The next step in any progression was to receive a cortisone injection or have surgery. That was the ultimatum with which I was fixed.

"Now, I'm doing the best I can to live off this cortisone and move on if I need surgery in the future."

Irving added: "An injection of cortisone lasts as long as you can. You continue to receive cortisone vaccines, which is obviously detrimental to your health and muscles, or undergo arthroscopic surgery."

"For me, it's just about being able to return after the right amount of rehabilitation, the right amount of rest and recovery and see what we can do during the rest of the season and then reevaluate after a few months."

Irving hasn't played since a game against the Denver Nuggets on November 14.

Until that time, Irving had been averaging 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Nets, who also have star forward Kevin Durant recovering from an Achilles injury.

"It just stinks, man," Irving said. "It's really daunting when you work with your tail to be at a certain level and your shooting shoulder starts to give a little. You're looking at it like," Hey, it's just a shoulder. Let me freeze this and come out again.

"But you still feel something on your shoulder and you are trying to explain it to the medical staff. You are trying to explain it to all these experts … I am doing all these exercises and nothing is still happening for me to return to the court."