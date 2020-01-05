Kylie Jenner releases her yellow banana hair to match her bag after being hit by cultural appropriation by braided hairstyle

Just arrived from another scandal through the hair, Kylie Jenner has shaken the Internet with photos of herself wearing a yellow banana hair. Some of Kylie's fans were scared when she shared a photo of herself with blond or discolored twists or braids in her hair that some considered a cultural appropriation. Although Kylie removed the add-on, her makeup artist continued to share it on her Instagram account. Kylie fans had mixed reactions to the new photos that Jenner's sister shared with her 156.4 million Instagram followers. Some thought that Kylie looked beautiful and liked how she combined her hair with her bag. Others suggested that yellow did not fit.

Kylie shared two publications with the 22-year-old billionaire and mother of one. Kylie was wearing a tight, pale gray mini dress with blue engraving. The dress hugged Kylie's curves, featured a boat neck and had long sleeves. She did not say who designed the dress. Kylie combined it with many jewels, including earrings with a large gemstone, a dazzling watch and a gold bracelet. He wore multiple rings on his fingers.

It seemed that Kylie selected the color to match her purse.

You can see the photos that Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram with her banana yellow hair in the slide show below.

Although Kylie subtitled the slide show with a single yellow heart, she shared a second image where she captioned the photo with "Yummy." That led good friend Hailey Bieber to answer. Many thought it could have been a way of giving a little thanks to Justin's new single "Yummy,quot; that declares the singer's love for his wife.

Kylie shared the following title in her solo photo: delicious and.

Hailey Bieber responded with this: YES. 😍

Although Hailey did not specifically refer to her husband's new single on the list of successes, many people assumed that it was a reference to her song back.

You can see the other photo that Kylie Jenner shared below.

What do you think about Kylie's new hair color? Kylie tends to wear many wigs, so it is doubtful that her hair has really been colored in this shade and is more likely to be wearing a custom hairpiece.

