Kylie Jenner deletes a photo after being accused of cultural appropriation – Again

Kylie Jenner has been accused of cultural appropriation, again. The reality star was attacked after sharing a recoil image where she wore a blonde wig with twists (two-strand miniature braids). Although Kylie deleted the image after the violent reaction, her makeup artist Ariel Tejada kept the photo on her Instagram page. Some of Kylie's followers got angry at seeing her twisted hair. The Kardashian Jenner sisters often wear their hair in braids, despite the violent reaction that occurs.

Ariel said it was a photo on Thursday, but did not say when it was captured; However, it was from a 2019 photo shoot for Paper magazine. Ariel also said that Tokyo Stylez helped create the look that was in homage to Gwen Stefani.

Still, some people considered it offensive for Kylie to wear her hair with braids or twists, a style that is very popular in African-American culture. The reaction was enough for Kylie to delete the photo, although other people kept it online and continue to share it.

The Kardashian / Jenner sisters are often accused of wanting to be African-American. Others argue that braids are just a hairstyle that people of all ethnicities can use, but since Kylie removed her image so quickly, many took it as a sign that Kylie somehow admitted to having done something wrong.

You can see the picture of Kylie Jenner in her braids and the legend that Ariel shared next.

Omgggg #Tbt to this photo never seen before of this look @tokyostylez and I did it in The King @kyliejenner 😍Our reference was Gwen Stefani 🤍🤍 #makeupbyariel #kyliejenner 📸- @morellibrothers

What do you think of the photo? In addition to the braids, some people felt that Kylie looked too seductive in the picture. He was sticking his tongue to the side and wearing a green and white plaid shirt that fell over his shoulder.

Do you think it's wrong for Kylie Jenner to wear her braided or braided hair? Is it wrong for her to wear wigs and hairpieces that look like African-American hairstyles?

Did Kylie Jenner do the right thing by deleting the photo or should she have left it and held firm?



