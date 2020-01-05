Kirsten Dunst stuns Rodarte on the red carpet of the Golden Globes – Poses with her husband Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst looked beautiful when she walked the red carpet of the Golden Globes with her husband Jesse Plemons. Wearing a beautiful pink dress from Rodarte, Kirsten was surprised while shining with crystals and lace. Rodarte's official Instagram account shared photos of Kirsten and said the dress is officially called Rodarte Pink Double Lace Gown. Kirsten is nominated for the 2020 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical Television or Comedy Series for her role in About becoming a god in central Florida.

Kirsten met her husband Jesse when they worked together on the television series Fargo. The couple looked wonderful and Jesse was wearing a dark suit with a white shirt and tie.

Celebrity stylist Owen Gould combed Kirsten and Mary Wiles put on makeup. Kirsten took a series of photos before reaching the red carpet, including several close-up shots of her hair and makeup, as well as some complete photos taken outside.

You can see the photo of Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons that Rodarte shared with his one million Instagram followers below.

The custom Rodarte dress flowed in layers of exquisite pink lace and crawled gently against the red carpet. When Kirsten talked to Ryan Seacrest, she said she chose the lace while she was in her bed. She made an excellent choice since the pink dress was the perfect complement to her natural skin tone and beauty.

You can see a solo photo of Kirsten below.

Celebrity stylist Owen Gould shared several photos and you could see the beautiful color that Kirsten had. His hair was a beautiful blond tone and he had it brushed on his shoulders with side bangs that perfectly framed his face. His hair showed his beautiful earrings.

You can see the close-up of Kirsten below.

Mary Wiles shared a picture behind the scenes of Kirsten putting on makeup. The most striking was the vibrant red lip he chose. Kirsten wore a beautiful soft pink color on her eyelids that was the perfect complement to her dress.

What do you think of the appearance of Kirsten Dunst's red carpet?

Are you supporting Kirsten Dunst to win a Golden Globe?



