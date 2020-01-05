Kevin Love: The frustrations of the Cavaliers are spread by the great Cleveland man | NBA News

Frustration is clearly building with Kevin Love and his situation in Cleveland.

The five-time All-Star let out on the court after a game pass where he did not pass the ball on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, Love yelled at Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman for a recent fine, according to a report by The Athletic.

Citing anonymous sources, The Athletic said the incident took place after the team's shooting and that Love was shouting in front of his teammates, coaches and office staff.

Whispers earlier this year suggested that Love, who won a title with the Cavs in 2016, was not happy to be part of a losing team and combining these reports of behind-the-scenes arguments along with his outburst on the court against the Thunder It seems to lend those credits.

Love was upset at the end of the second quarter when Collin Sexton did not throw the ball when he was positioning himself in the lane. The veteran striker threw his arms into the air and slowly walked towards Sexton at the top of the key.

After receiving the ball, Love threw a low and hard pass to Cedi Osman, who shook it before shooting a triple.

Image:

Kevin Love is not happy with life in the Cleveland Cavaliers right now



"We were making a game call," said Love. "We were in the bonus and Chris Paul was on me, so I felt that he was approaching me and trying to throw him on the pole, see if they duplicated the team and take a good shot of that. That was not what we did, and yes, I was frustrated. "

Cavaliers coach John Beilein was to blame for the game call when the clock was running out, but he doesn't want his players to show frustration on the court.

"If I do, if someone does, it really doesn't make you a better player or a better coach at that time," Beilein said. "It's like carrying a suitcase with you, that you have extra luggage. We don't need to do that … So, as I have been told or I see it, we try to address it as best we can." "

The Athletic report said Love was fined $ 1,000 for his outburst at the bank during Tuesday's game in Toronto, where he hit a chair in frustration when he left the court for a timeout.

Love's name has emerged in business conversations as the rebuilding Cavaliers are looking to the future. It is in the second season of a four-year, $ 120 million contract extension.

