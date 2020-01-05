Kevin Love says he & # 39; loves & # 39; to the teammates of the Cavaliers after the outbreak on the court

Kevin Love knew what he looked like: that he was angry at base Collin Sexton and that he was renouncing his team during another Cavaliers defeat on Saturday night.

Love was seen walking halfway in a Cleveland possession with the close of seconds in the second quarter, and the Cavs lost 64-51. Love asked for a pass from Sexton, increasingly frustrated as he kept asking for the ball. When he got the pass, he turned around immediately and threw it at Cedi Osman.

Love addressed at least the first impression in a post-game Instagram post, which included a photo of him with an arm around Sexton.

As for that second impression, Love seemed reluctant to say anything.

Love's post was essentially a response to two videos that made it look bad on social media:

The veteran striker did these things hours after he reportedly confronted Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman for a $ 1,000 fine that Love received from the team for this explosion on the court on January 31 in Toronto (details through Cleveland.com).

This was the second time Altman talked to Love about his attitude and body language this season, Cleveland.com reported. The first meeting took place in November, after which Love played much better. Athletic (subscription required) reported that there was also a verbal altercation at the end of last season in which Altman threatened to fine Love. The sources told The Athletic that Love replied: "Go ahead. I have a lot of money."

Now, however, with the Cavs at 10-25 under freshman John Beilein, Love is performing again on the court. He finished with 12 points and three rebounds in 30 minutes on Saturday when Cleveland lost at home to Oklahoma City, 121-106.

If Love intends to leave Cleveland through the exchange, then he may have to wait a while, mainly due to the money he still owes. Love is in the first year of a four-year, $ 120.4 million contract. He is expected to earn $ 91.5 million during the last three seasons of the pact, according to Spotrac.com.