Kerry Washington provokes controversy with the revealing dress of gold balloons of Altuzarra

Most of the red carpet looks at the 77 annual Golden Globes were well received, but some made people share their negative views. Kerry Washington wore one of the most controversial looks of the night. She chose an Altzuzarra dress that had no bodice, just a knotted string accessory that held it on top. He wore the dress with a blazer. The skirt had a high cut on the side and some people felt that the dress didn't even look like a finished garment. On the positive side, some people praised Kerry saying he chose to use something bold and insecure. Some praised his audacity and said he really made a statement with the outfit. On the other hand, some said the dress looked of poor quality, was not elegant and looked like it had been thrown at the last minute.

Kerry took off her dress with pride and didn't seem to realize that a controversy was taking place with the viewers, since she never buckled her blazer but left it open.

You can see several photos of Kerry Washington that Altuzarra shared on his official Instagram account below.

Kerry's hair and makeup; However, they are earning praise. She wore her hair in a straight hair and even her chin that flattered her features and accentuated her beautiful face. Kerry is known for her beauty and some people felt that the dress was not appropriate for a woman of her beauty and stature.

Kerry wore a bold and vibrant red lip that drew attention to the color of her whole. The bodice of the dress showed a lot of Kerry skin and Kerry's red lip was striking. His eyebrows were perfectly arched and he wore a light and bright eye shadow on his eyelids. His eyes were framed under very long eyelashes and his makeup was beautiful.

You can see a close-up of Kerry Washington's face and hair in the photos below.

Although Kerry's hair and face were beautiful, the jury is still out of Kerry's Altuzarra dress.

What do you think about the revealing dress she was wearing? Do you think it was appropriate for the Golden Globes?



