Kenya Moore fans congratulate the RHOA star on how she is raising baby Brooklyn Daly

Kenya Moore started 2020 by sharing a lot of new photos with her miraculous baby Brooklyn Daly. You can remember that the RHOA star created an IG account just for Brookie to keep baby fans up to date with their latest adventures.

Kenya shared some new posts there, and fans simply can't get enough of the girl. Check out the most recent photos below.

& # 39; Happy new year! #miraclebaby #happybaby #love # 2020 ", Kenya captioned one of the photos in which Brookie smiles happily for the camera.

Someone sprouted over Brooklyn and said: ‘I love how happy this baby is. Great job raising her. Your well-being is everything!

Another commentator: ‘She is so beautiful that you are a great mother, and I love to see you on TV. God has big plans for you and your beautiful daughter. "

Another follower posted this: ‘She is so beautiful! Kenya, you are a great mother "she always looks so happy,quot; and another fan also praised Brookie: "Awwww Shes is getting big and blesses his heart,quot;. She is so pretty … "

Someone else also praised the girl: ‘She is such a special girl and we love her without knowing her. I have seen your RHOA trip and, as far as I am concerned, you are the strongest of all the women that have appeared. You deserve happiness. ❤️ ’

One of Kenya's fans told him to stay strong for his miraculous baby. God is protecting your young family! "

As you probably know, Kenya had a rather difficult 2019 because this was the year when her marriage to Marc Daly seemed to be over.

Kenya fans were recently astonished when the RHOA star shared a photo in which she does not wear makeup, and her followers were simply impressed by its natural beauty.



