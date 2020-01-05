Katrina Kaif looks ethereal at her friend's wedding in Goa

Katrina Kaif recently took social media to wish her friend and makeup artist, Daniel Bauer, her marriage. Daniel got married at a beautiful beach wedding in Goa and Katrina surely took full advantage of the surreal environment.

By sharing photos of the ceremonies, Katrina gave herself to a fun photo shoot that we will all remember is a mandate at weddings. Delighted in an intricate lehenga chikankari of Rebecca Dewan, Katrina looked beautiful as she posed in front of Goa's sunset in the pastel set. Windy, sun-drenched and beautiful, these photos of Katrina Kaif are a lesson on how to click on the perfect wedding photos on the beach. Have a look.