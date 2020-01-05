Kate Middleton and the queen almost twinned in the Sunday religious service

Kate Middleton Y Queen Elizabeth II We received the fashion memorandum of the Sunday religious service, as they celebrated the beginning of 2020 together in style.

Both wore plum suits when they joined Prince William, The parents of the Duchess of Cambridge Carole Y Michael Middleton and friends in the church of St. Mary Magdalene, near the estate of Queen Sandringham in Norfolk.

Kate wore a plum-colored mid-neck dress coat with orange accents, brown suede Stuart Weitzman boots with knee-high heels and a royal blue Hicks & Brow felt hat, combined with a blue quilted Jaeger handbag marine and diamond pendant earrings. The queen wore a brighter plum jacket and a matching skirt and hat. William arrived in a navy suit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge smiled as they walked together to the church and greeted the fans waiting for them on the lawn.

They also attended: some friends of William, as a good friend Tom van Straubenzee and girlfriend Lucy Lanigan-O & # 39; Keeffe.

Did not attend: William's father Prince carlos and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who attended Sunday service at Crathie Kirk, Balmoral in Scotland and the children of the Cambridges, Prince george6 Charlotte Princess, 4 and Prince louisone.