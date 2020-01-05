Karrueche Tran Lovey-Dovey's picture with Victor Cruz makes fans ask him to show the engagement ring

Karrueche Tran has made sure her fans know she is still living her best life with her boyfriend, former NFL champion Victor Cruz.

The model went to social networks, where she published a love photo where she clings firmly to Victor while they called in 2020.

The climax became viral and many said they are happy that she has moved away from Chris Brown, while others asked when they were getting engaged.

One person said: "Yesss Sis honda shining and things,quot; Marriage marriage "I can not wait."

Another commenter said: "Loooveeee all of you! I love this photo by the way. Just shining. Those babies will be 😍✨🔥".

This sponsor shared: “He proposed or not?! "Just before the ball fell, I would have pulled out a ring with a small stone." You hid the sister from the ring. Hahaha.

In a recent interview, Big Boy asked the actress about her romance with Victor, and she said: “It's fine. We like each other. We just fit very well. We get along, we have fun. Whether it's just the two of us or friends, it's easy and pleasant, and it's really refreshing, and I'm enjoying it. "

Big Boy pointed the ring on her finger and asked if she was engaged, she replied: "No. There is no bell on this doorbell."

Big Boy asked: "Do you see yourself marrying Victor?"

She replied: "Potentially, yes. I can put myself in the first place, but I can also love someone else at the same time. There is room for both of us. I think I was just putting too much energy on one before and without giving a dream about myself."

She continued: "I am also in a different head space, as if I were more motivated by my career, so I can take care of that. He lives on the East Coast, so we have our time together, but we also have our time apart. where he works, and he does his thing. I have mine and my space. And then we come back together!

When asked how he handles weird things on social networks, Karrueche simply replied: "At this point, none of that can break me. I have tried some crazy things on social networks."

When asked why his relationship with Chris Brown ended, Karrueche responded with the simple answer: "Because he had a baby … and you can't give him a baby back." That is forever. "

Many predict earlier than later; Wedding bells will ring for a couple that seems inseparable at this time.

Karrueche has grown.



