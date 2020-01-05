Kandi Burruss prays for US troops and their families: "They are risking everything for us,quot;

Kandi Burruss posted an emotional photo in his IG account with US troops. You are probably aware of the massive tensions between the United States and Iran these days, and the RHOA star wanted to mark this terrible situation with a message and a photo on his social media account. See this below.

As happened in the comments section of T.I. When he published something related to the same topic, this caused a debate in the comments.

‘We all pray for our troops and their families. They are risking everything for us. Kandi subtitled his post.

Someone said: ‘This is very sad and scary. There are no words 🙏🏽 ’and another follower posted this:‘ Wow. So real for these families ♥ ️ ’

One commenter wrote: "This makes me very sad, praying for world peace ♥ ️🙏🏽", while someone else said: "My heart for them." I am very grateful for your protection. "

Someone else posted this: "It's very difficult for our mothers … I feel like I'm going crazy."

One commenter wrote this emotional message: ‘My heart aches for these men and women as they prepare for deployment. My prayer is that each soldier returns home with their families in the way they left. As a mother of the army, I have 1 daughter whose 4 and a half years in 42 Alpha and another daughter who will leave on 06/29/2020 as a Yankee 92. Lord, please, hug our children and keep them safe while they fight to protect our country. Much love 2 all our soldiers. 🙏💚🖤🇱🇷 ’

A fan's opinion is this: ‘Sad, they will put their lives at risk for the oil money. These soldiers deserve better. "

A follower explained: ‘Please note that US troops do not enter the AOR through commercial airports due to OPSEC! We can't even post personal photos or information about troop movements. Note the sign that says national baggage claim. These troops are returning, possibly from training, again due to OPSEC! But yes, pray for our Great Nation and the wars / rumors of wars that will surely come (because a Republican is in office and wars generate income). "

How do you feel about what has been going on these days?



