Kandi Burruss gets excited about her best friend, Shamea Morton: "Chocolate drops,quot;

Kandi Burruss posted a photo with her best friends Shamea Morton. She sprouts on her and calls Shamea her sister. Just look at the post with these two ladies below.

‘Chocolate drops! My sister from another lord @shameamorton ❤️ ’Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: Lindo Cute! I don't know for another man, but you will definitely look like sisters! "And another follower said:" Looks like you've lost more weight looking. "

Another commenter posted this: "But they really look so much alike in this picture!" And someone else said: "@kandi, you look super good!" I'm trying to reach your level hahaha! "

Someone else said: ka @kandi wow, I wish I could walk in your shoes just for one day. Continue to bless and grow in Christ, live your spirit. "

Another Kandi fan got excited about Kandi's beauty: "@kandi you are so beautiful inside and out." You have a glow. "

In more serious news, Kandi shared a really emotional post today that managed to provoke a great debate in his comments section.

The popular RHOA star posted a photo on her IG account with US troops.

Needless to say, he is probably aware of the massive tensions between the United States and Iran these days.

Kandi wanted to mark this terrible problem that has been happening with a message and a photo in her social media account.

Ad

As happened in the comments section of T.I. When he published something related to the same topic, this caused a debate in the comments.



Post views:

0 0