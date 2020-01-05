Justin Bieber's new song is number one: consensus reveals that Hailey Baldwin is delicious

If someone thought that Hailey Bieber single Baldwin was a rebound for Justin Bieber after his breakup with Selena Gomez, he let his new drip of cotton candy, the single "Yummy,quot; take away that blasphemy. Justin wants the world to know that Hailey is and always was his number one, and as the letter says, Hailey "is not on the side, it is number one." Not only does "Yummy,quot; Justin return to his music after four thoughtful and introspective years, but he is also an ode to the love of his life Hailey Baldwin (sorry, Jelena fans, that ship has sailed and just looks at Selena now! ).

Hailey's and Justin's relationship goes back to when they were young children, presented by Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin. The couple has a bit of a romantic history and there is no doubt that they fought for their love and Justin definitely tested the waters before determining that Hailey was his only one.

Now the two are forging their own love and have promised to make God a priority in their lives. That's why Justin's euphemisms for being intimate with Hailey Baldwin have a very good rating. At a time when parents are concerned about the openly sexual nature in the media and music in particular, "Yummy,quot; proved to be a very sensual love song without being sexual.

In return, "Yummy,quot; has become a love song approved by people from different backgrounds, including religions.

You can watch the "Yummy,quot; video that instantly topped the charts and reached number one on YouTube trends in less than 24 hours below.

Billboard graphics take into account music streaming numbers in addition to sales. This means that "Yummy,quot; is almost certain in the first 200 Billboard graphics, and probably also in the top 100. There may not have been a better way for Justin to return to the music scene than with "Yummy."

Ad

Not bad for a man who took time off to focus on his emotional health and well-being. "Yummy,quot; is a funny song, but it is sensual and not only expresses Justin Bieber's love for Hailey Baldwin, but also does it in a deliciously delicious way. Some might call that delicious.



Post views:

0 0