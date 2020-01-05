Jonny May admits he could leave Leicester Tigers in summer | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLb510053fba60e4ccd5daea30979efb7d9% %MINIFYHTMLb510053fba60e4ccd5daea30979efb7d10%





Jonny May's future in Leicester seems uncertain

%MINIFYHTMLb510053fba60e4ccd5daea30979efb7d11% %MINIFYHTMLb510053fba60e4ccd5daea30979efb7d12%

Leicester Tigers' wing, Jonny May, admitted that he could leave the club in the summer to secure a better contract.

The English international May scored two attempts on Saturday to help the besieged Leicester secure his second victory of the season in the Premier League by beating Bristol 31-18.

Leicester are 10 times Premier League champions but are involved in a downhill scrap.

Unlike his international partners George Ford and Ellis Genge, who have agreed to new agreements, May has not yet confirmed whether he will stay on Welford Road when his contract expires at the end of the season.

When asked if he would like to stay at the club, May, who joined Leicester de Gloucester in 2017, said: "Of course … it's never good to leave a club. I've done it before. It's not a good thing, but Yes I feel I need to do that.

"I don't want to talk about contracts, but it's still in the air for me."

When asked what factors might influence his decision, May added: "Do they offer you a good contract? Do you even offer a contract? Where is it better for your development? Where is it better for your happiness? It's the same as any job,quot;.