John Kennedy refuses to panic despite the defeat of Celtic's Old Firm before winter break | Soccer news

John Kennedy: "We didn't act that day, but we put it in perspective during the first half of the season, so far it has been fantastic,quot;

















0:58



The assistant of the Celtic manager, John Kennedy, insists that he is not worried about the defeat of Old Firm, which left the Rangers only two points away with a game in hand.

The assistant of the Celtic manager, John Kennedy, insists that he is not worried about the defeat of Old Firm, which left the Rangers only two points away with a game in hand.

The assistant of the Celtic manager, John Kennedy, has rejected the suggestions of the rivals that the Rangers "resolved."

The Hoops were largely surpassed in the final of the Scottish League Cup, although Neil Lennon's team won 1-0 at Hampden Park, and the Rangers defeated them 2-1 in the league at Celtic Park. before winter break.

That result leaves the Gers just two points from Celtic on top of the Scottish Premier League with a game in hand.

Kennedy says Celtic must put into perspective the defeat of Rangers rivals

But talking to Sky sports news At his mid-season training camp in Dubai, Kennedy has insisted that Celtic will put Old Firm's defeat into perspective and focus on winning again when he faces Partick Thistle at the Scottish Cup on January 18.

"We just couldn't get our front players into the game well enough, we couldn't penetrate them well enough, we didn't move the ball fast enough, so there are several areas that we know we can improve," Kennedy said.

"The Rangers were well organized and defended well and were rigid. So there are things we can improve to improve, not only against the Rangers in terms of our style of play and how we want to improve in the second half of the season.

Christie cited the Morelos incident Ryan Christie of Celtic was hit with a complaint notice by the SFA for an alleged incident that involved Alfredo Morelos in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

"We were more disappointed than anything else, with what we expected from the game and how it worked: the performance level was not entirely there."

"We did not deserve to win, there are no doubts about it, and there are areas in which we must improve."

"We didn't act that day, but putting it in perspective during the first half of the season, so far it has been fantastic: our European campaign, our league form, winning the first Cup final (Scottish League Cup) and getting That first piece of silverware.

"It has been a positive start. We are very disappointed in our last game and we will certainly try to rectify that, but we have to see the big picture. We have won the last 10 national trophies and have had a great run in Europe.

"So we can't let the cloud take over us and judge everything in one game."

0:23 Kennedy says Ryan Christie's injury is less serious than previously thought and he shouldn't keep it out for more than a few weeks. Kennedy says Ryan Christie's injury is less serious than previously thought and he shouldn't keep it out for more than a few weeks.

Ryan Christie is with the team in Dubai and, therefore, will not appear in person in his SFA disciplinary charge in Hampden on Monday, after receiving a complaint notification for an alleged incident that involved Alfredo Morelos in the defeat of the Scottish Premier League against the Rangers.

The Scottish international is also recovering after undergoing surgery for a minor groin problem, with Kennedy returning to action in a matter of weeks.

Kennedy added: "It's okay. He had a setback after the game and underwent minor surgery in the groin area, which hopefully won't keep him out for a long time. Hopefully it's a matter of weeks instead of something else. ".

"Probably a part of this week will be lost, but hopefully once we return, it will return to speed and not have lost too much football."

"It's minor, so we don't foresee too many problems with him."