Joey King's golden balloon dress is a true work of art

Joey King was already nominated for best actress in a limited television series tonight at the Golden Globes; She didn't have to appear in a real work of art on the red carpet, and yet that was exactly what she did.
King appeared in a black and white Iris Van Herpen dressing up unlike almost anything else we've seen tonight, and she told him Giuliana Rancic Basically it was an instant yes, thanks to his stylist Jared Eng.
"He grabbed this, grabbed Harry Winston's jewelry, put it on and I thought so, that's the look," he said.
King is nominated for best actress in a limited series for her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The act, The Hulu miniseries that also starred Patricia Arquette as Gypsy’s abusive and unfortunate mother, Dee Dee.
King says that the most challenging part of the role is that Gypsy Rose is a real person, and his performance could easily be compared to the real person.
"I think the biggest challenge for me was that there were a lot of Gypsy online images in real life here, and that people could directly compare my performance with real images of her, and so I made sure to get a lot of the right nuances, understanding their gestures, that was very important to me. So I think it was the most rewarding and challenging part of the whole thing. "
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
As in South Africa when he learned that she was nominated for an Emmy, he was in Japan when he learned that she was nominated for a Golden Globe.
"It was in the middle of the night, but I was broadcasting live on my phone and started screaming. I was in bed and started jumping in bed. It was the best moment, the best moment. Excited."
King is nominated tonight together Kaitlyn Dever for Amazing, Helen Mirren for Catherine the Great, Merritt wever for AmazingY Michelle Williams for Fosse / Verdon.
