Joey King's golden balloon dress is a true work of art

Joey King was already nominated for best actress in a limited television series tonight at the Golden Globes; She didn't have to appear in a real work of art on the red carpet, and yet that was exactly what she did.

King appeared in a black and white Iris Van Herpen dressing up unlike almost anything else we've seen tonight, and she told him Giuliana Rancic Basically it was an instant yes, thanks to his stylist Jared Eng.

"He grabbed this, grabbed Harry Winston's jewelry, put it on and I thought so, that's the look," he said.

King is nominated for best actress in a limited series for her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The act, The Hulu miniseries that also starred Patricia Arquette as Gypsy’s abusive and unfortunate mother, Dee Dee.