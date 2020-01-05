Joey King wore Iris Van Herpen's hypnosis dress on the 77 golden balloons

Joey King was a vision to contemplate in the 77 Golden Globes when he was wearing Iris Van Herpen. Some might say she was hypnotic. The dress, formerly called "Hypnosis,quot; was worn by Emilia Clarke when she posed for the Wonderland winter number. The dress looked amazing on Joey and it's no wonder why it's a popular choice for celebrities. Like his name, one has the feeling that he could go into a trance or be hypnotized by the lines of the dress that are practically an optical illusion.

The dress features spectacular sleeves that flow in a layer effect that makes the garment visually stunning.

Jared Eng Studios is Joey's stylist and has once again managed to create a memorable appearance. Joey has an amazing combination of brown hair with bright blue eyes. Although he shaved his head for the role for which she is nominated, Gypsy Rose Blancharde, in The act, Her hair has grown back and she looked beautiful on the set.

Celebrity stylist Dimitri Giannetos combed Joey's hair that was pulled back, with bangs split to the side and swept behind the ears for a smooth framing effect of the face.

You may see a photo slideshow that shows the incredible red carpet of Joey King's Golden Globes.

Celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendano made Joey's face and her makeup was amazing. Allan shared a close-up photo of Joey and you could see the expert makeup application, particularly in his eyes. A silver color covered Joey's eyelids with a black shadow protruding from the corners in a soft cat's eye. A strong sweep of mascara framed her baby blue and made her eyes stand out.

Joey's lips were a soft pink color that complemented the pale pink tones of her blush.

You can see a close-up of Joey King's red carpet makeup that he wore in the photo below.

A red carpet look is nothing without the fine details and the famous manicurist Thuy Nguyen made sure to complete Joey's look by giving him a manicure that completely matched his dress. With a thin black stripe down her nails, her manicure was perfect. You can see Joey King's manicure in the image below.

Here is a picture of Emilia Clarke with the hypnosis dress.

What do you think of Joey King's Golden Globes red carpet dress?

Ad

Are you supporting Joey King to win a Golden Globe?



Post views:

0 0