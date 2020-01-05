Joe Hart: Aston Villa boss Dean Smith shows interest in former Manchester City goalkeeper | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4a82bfa647b2e4e468d210264151afbb9% %MINIFYHTML4a82bfa647b2e4e468d210264151afbb10%









Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says they are looking at several goalkeepers now that the transfer window is open, and does not deny Joe Hart's interest

Aston Villa's boss, Dean Smith, remains in the market for a goalkeeper, but declined to confirm that he has set aside a move for former England number one Joe Hart.

A serious knee injury in the first option, Tom Heaton, has left Villa looking for a replacement in the January market.

Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland played in the 2-1 defeat of the FA Cup on Saturday in Fulham, with Croatian Lovre Kalinic covering the bench.

When asked about the possibility of signing Hart, who is currently the second choice at Burnley, Smith said: "There are a lot of candidates we've been seeing. I'm not going to give any names."

Tom Heaton is out of season with a serious knee ligament injury

"Also the two we have here, Kalinic and Nyland. Both are international goalkeepers, there are opportunities for them."

"Nyland has been very good for me, there was not much I could have done with both goals and its distribution was very good. Now we are analyzing several things in the market."

Smith held transfer talks with chief executive Christian Purslow and sports director Jesus Garcia Pitarch on Friday night.

He added: "We had a good conversation about the positions and the players we want. We have to prioritize.

"January is a narrow window and I'm not sure there are a lot of teams that will let the players who are playing for them go right now. That reduces it even more."

"But we have many games to come and we would like to recruit as soon as possible."

