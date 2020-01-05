Jennifer Lopez took Valentino to the 77 golden balloons

%MINIFYHTML3232e68abcc93edb99caaf20b2746f669% %MINIFYHTML3232e68abcc93edb99caaf20b2746f6610%

Bows are all the rage right now, but no one could have expected Jennifer Lopez to wear a couture, Valentino's dress with a large bow for the 77 Golden Globes. After her floral dress Richard Quinn used at the Festival Palm Springs International Film, it was suspected that J Lo could opt for something with more flowers or another long and sensational train. Valentino's dress has a little train, but nothing compared to what he wore earlier this week. Fans went crazy about the looks of Jennifer Lopez and not only stunned on the red carpet, but also posed for photos with her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez is nominated for best supporting actress comedy for her role as Ramona in Hustlers

Jennifer wore her gathered brown hair and an elaborate braid over her head.

You can see a photo slideshow of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez as presented on the red carpet of the Golden Globes below.

Jennifer Lopez's photos from inside the Golden Globes quickly appeared. Jennifer looked like a goddess and wore Harry Winston jewelry in diamonds and emeralds. The jewelry was an elegant addition to her dress and it looked amazing.

You can see several photos of Jennifer Lopez from inside the Golden Globes awards show in the slide show below.

Celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes frequently makes Jennifer's face and shared several photos of Jennifer on her official Instagram account. A video showing Jennifer Lopez grabbed by A-Rod's arm as they walked the red carpet is going viral. It was a new post, but in the video, a fan calls Jennifer and when she turns around and greets them, you can see a better view of her hairstyle.

You can watch that video below.

Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton combed Jennifer and shared a beautiful close-up photo of Jennifer's braided bun and her makeup. It looked absolutely stunning and is already reaching the best dressed lists for the 77 fashions of the red carpet of the Golden Globes.

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globes look?

Do you like your Valentino couture dress?



