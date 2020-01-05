Jennifer Lopez considered undressing during her early career

WENN / Juergen Teller

The actress of & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; He opens in his early career as a dancer in distress, saying he was tempted to earn some extra money as a stripper due to financial problems.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Lopez He considered becoming a stripper while fighting during his early years.

The superstar found it difficult to make ends meet when she started as a dancer and thought that New Jersey strip clubs could help her earn a little more.

"There was a time in my life when my friends, who were also dancers, told me that I had won thousands of dollars in New Jersey clubs," J.Lo, who played the stripper Ramona in the hit 2019 movie. "Hustlers"he tells W. magazine." They said: & # 39; You won't need to be topless & # 39 ;. "

<br />

"It sounded terribly good when I was broken and eating pizza every day, but I never did."