Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow attract attention with their unique dresses

Other celebrities who attract attention with their dress at the annual awards ceremony, organized by Ricky Gervais, include Joey King, Cate Blanchett and Kaitlyn Dever.

Big names in the film and television industry attracted attention at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards held on Sunday, January 5 at The Beverly Hills in California. Before the winners were announced during the live ceremony, these stars had the opportunity to show their fashion on the red carpet. Among those who drew attention were Jennifer Lopez Y Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Bronx diva, who was chosen as a presenter and nominated for an award, arrived in a white dress with a giant green and gold ribbon. Combing her hair in a braid bun, J.Lo was accompanied by her fiance Alex Rodriguez who dressed in a black suit. On the other hand, the "Avengers Final Game"Star opted for a fully transparent dress complete with a set of silver jewelry.

J. Lo and Gwyneth were not the only ones who managed to get attention with their unique dresses on the red carpet. Joey king She looked absolutely attractive in a dress with ruffles knee high with a high neck, shoulder cuts and dramatic "wings" of black and white stripes that fluttered as she moved. The dress was created by Iris Van Herpen and was part of his hypnosis collection.

Cate BlanchettOn the other hand, there were many people excited when he showed up in a yellow dress with a pair of wide sleeves that were connected to each other. Meanwhile, actress Kaitlyn Dever He marked his second appearance in the awards ceremony in a floral dress with waist-length and tight sleeves.

We also opted for a fairytale dress. Dakota Fanning Y Julia Butters. While the blonde actress looked like a real princess in a beautiful lilac dress, her "Once upon a time in Hollywood"Co-star rocked a tulle dress with floral details and a small black back. This was her first time making an appearance in Golden Globes.

Other stars that drew attention on the red carpet included Kirsten Dunst Y Margot Robbie. Making a rare appearance with fiance Jesse Plemons, Kirsten posed for photographers with a pink lace ruffled dress Rodarte personalized with Swarovski crystal details. Margot, on the other hand, kept things simple but impressive in a strapless top and a long white skirt.

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are organized by an actor and comedian. Ricky Gervais, marking his fifth time as the host.