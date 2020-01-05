Jennifer Aniston reacts to Brad Pitt's 2020 Golden Globe speech

One word: fainting!
The Golden Globe 2020 Awards are proving unforgettable this year. With a dramatic entrance of Beyoncé Y Jay Z to Tom Hanks& # 39; emotional speech after winning the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award, the awards season has already had a great start.
Make the show full of startup even more memorable? Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt made both the spectators and the audience members faint.
the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor took the stage to accept the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie. While there, he delivered a moving speech that ranged from referring to his co-star, Leonardo Dicapriocharacter in Titanic to spread a positive message for 2020 to be humiliated by his victory.
And although many of the 56-year-old icon's partners couldn't help cheering him up during his acceptance speech, it was the friends The reaction of the alum that really caught our attention.
During Pitt's speech, he not only thanked the outstanding nominees in his category, which included Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino Y Joe Pesci, but it took a moment to pay tribute to the writer and director Quentin Tarantinoand his co-star, Leo.
"I have to start by thanking the man himself, Mr. Quentin. The man, the myth, the legend, for this experience, for the movie, one that I will never forget," the 56-year-old shared. "Thank you, brother, I really appreciate it."
"I also have to thank my partner in the crime, LDC. Before The reborn He used to see year after year that his co-stars accepted prizes and got up and thanked him profusely … I know why, he is a whole star, he is a gentleman, "Brad said, as many seemed amazed by his speech , including Jen: "I wouldn't be here without you, man, I still thank you, I would have shared the raft, oh, man."
Before leaving the stage, the Ad astra The actor could not help ending with a funny note.
"I wanted to bring my mother, but I couldn't. Because, any woman I stand with says I'm dating," he joked. "It would be uncomfortable,quot;.
According to an eyewitness, the friends Alum was seen clapping, laughing and defending his ex during his acceptance speech. "She has a big smile on her face," the source shared, adding that she seemed really happy for him.
While the two separated more than a decade ago, it's clear that pop culture lovers can't get enough of the duo!
