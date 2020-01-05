Jennifer Aniston reacts to Brad Pitt's 2020 Golden Globe speech

One word: fainting!

The Golden Globe 2020 Awards are proving unforgettable this year. With a dramatic entrance of Beyoncé Y Jay Z to Tom Hanks& # 39; emotional speech after winning the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award, the awards season has already had a great start.

Make the show full of startup even more memorable? Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt made both the spectators and the audience members faint.

the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor took the stage to accept the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie. While there, he delivered a moving speech that ranged from referring to his co-star, Leonardo Dicapriocharacter in Titanic to spread a positive message for 2020 to be humiliated by his victory.

And although many of the 56-year-old icon's partners couldn't help cheering him up during his acceptance speech, it was the friends The reaction of the alum that really caught our attention.