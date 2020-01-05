Jennifer Aniston led Christian Dior to the 77th Golden Globes Award

%MINIFYHTML911537c15df3894afc75eb526fa312d09% %MINIFYHTML911537c15df3894afc75eb526fa312d010%

Jennifer Aniston wore a Christian Dior couture dress for the 77 Golden Globes on Sunday night. the Morning program The actress was in the best performance of an actress in a category of television series (drama), but lost to Olivia Colman. Although the statue may not have been taken home, it is a winner when it comes to fashion and style. Jennifer Aniston is a fan of the little black dress, so it wasn't a big surprise to see her choose a solid black for the Balloons. Many would have liked to see Jennifer venture a little in terms of fashion and choose something with color or print, but seems comfortable with black. He also likes to wear black leather, so it is interesting that he opted for a softer fabric.

Jennifer is known for her hairstyles and her "The Rachel,quot; look, which consisted of a long cut in the long television series. friends It became a viral sensation. His hair in the Golden Globes consisted of several layers that flowed past his shoulders. Jennifer's hair has been long lately and keeps her strands of a golden blond hue with icy highlights that complement her skin tone.

Jennifer fans have not noticed without warning that she and Brad Pitt attended the Golden Globes this year. Fans even commented that the two were sitting close to each other. Many people hope that now that Brad and Jen are single they will find their way back to each other. The two spent time together during the holidays and rumors have circulated that they get along very well with the ex!

So far, there has been no indication that the two have reconnected in the Golden Globes, but the night is young. There will be many parties later!

You can see several photos of Jennifer Aniston in the 77th edition of the annual Golden Globes in the slide show below.

What do you think of Jennifer Aniston's Christian Dior dress?

Do you think I should have opted for another color besides black? Are you a fan of the new Apple TV series? Morning program?



