Jennifer Aniston is really waiting for the Golden Globes. An explained source

First reported by People Magazine, the media, who spoke with a source close to the star, said Jennifer Aniston is really anxious for the Golden Globe Awards. The source stated that Jennifer is "well rested,quot; and even prepared with an "excellent tan."

Currently, Jennifer is nominated for the best actress award in a television series for The morning show. The insider says that Jennifer is elated at the idea of ​​leaving with a prize for her work in the series.

The production, starring Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has received three nominations at the Golden Globes so far. 43 years old Legally blonde Alum, Witherspoon, also earned a nomination for the best actress category.

There is no doubt that Witherspoon and Jennifer are excited and proud of the series. Earlier last month, the two aforementioned actresses shared social media posts that marked the final episode of the drama series, broadcast on Apple TV +.

In other news, Aniston was in Cancun, Mexico, last week, with some of his close friends, Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel. People Magazine reported that the group of three was there with Amanda Anka and Molly McNearney, the wives of Bateman and Kimmel.

During a conversation with People Magazine in 2019, Jennifer shared that 2019 was a great year for her, mainly due to her work in The morning show. It has been a very pleasant and rewarding experience.

Aniston added that she and the rest of the cast and crew were working spontaneously. According to the friends Alum, the series explores a controversial issue, so, for some reason, it was stressful, but also rewarding at the same time.

Regarding how it was to work with Witherspoon in production, Jennifer stated that it was very easy because she is a great actress and they only have an atmosphere together that facilitated collaboration. She described it as sharing a "tacit language."

This is positive news, in a world of otherwise murky reports, at least in terms of coverage surrounding Aniston. As fans of the actress know, it is not uncommon for media coverage on her to be quite negative, especially after her separation from Justin Theroux.



