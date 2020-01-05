Jason Garrett fired by Dallas Cowboys | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLc4118c4cea019bafb2b84644d0f03dfd9% %MINIFYHTMLc4118c4cea019bafb2b84644d0f03dfd10%







The Dallas Cowboys have officially informed head coach Jason Garrett that he will

I will not return next season.

The long-awaited news was reported by Fox Jay Glazer during the first half of the Seattle-Philadelphia wild card playoff game.

ESPN He reported Thursday night that owner / general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones had decided not to bring Garrett back after several meetings during the week.

The team interviewed former NFL head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Garrett, whose contract officially expires on January 14, was not expected to return after unable to reach the playoffs despite a 3-0 start and a 6-3 record in nine games.

Several media previously reported that the Jones would prefer to let Garrett's contract run out instead of firing the coach, who has been in the Cowboys coaching staff since 2007 and spent seven years on his list as a substitute quarterback in the decade from 1990.

Garrett was appointed interim head coach eight games in the season in 2010, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took office permanently in 2011. He has a career record of 85-67 as a coach, but has 2-3 in the playoffs. .