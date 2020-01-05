Japan condemns the escape & # 39; unjustifiable & # 39; by Carlos Ghosn | Japan news

Japan's justice minister condemned former car magnate Carlos Ghosn on Sunday for fleeing the country using what she said were illegal methods while waiting trial for multiple charges of financial misconduct, in the first official comments on the case.

Masako Mori said there were no public records of the former 65-year-old Nissan boss who left Japan.

Plus:

"The criminal justice system in our country establishes appropriate procedures to clarify the truth of the cases and is properly administered, while ensuring basic individual human rights," said Mori. "The escape of a defendant on bail is unjustifiable."

"It is clear that we have no records of the defendant Ghosn leaving Japan. It is believed that he used some illicit methods to leave the country illegally. It is extremely unfortunate that we have reached this situation."

& # 39; Red notice & # 39;

Ghosn jumped bail and escaped from Japan to Lebanon last week. Ghosn, who chaired the alliance between Nissan, the French automaker Renault and Mitsubishi, denied the charges against him and plans to hold a press conference in Beirut this week.

Mori said that a "red notice,quot; of Interpol had been issued for the once high-flying executive.

In separate comments, the Tokyo prosecutor considered Ghosn's flight a "crime,quot; and said the tycoon had "ignored,quot; the country's judicial proceedings.

In their first comments since Ghosn fled the country just before the New Year, prosecutors said the leak claimed his argument that he should have been arrested.

"The defendant Ghosn had abundant financial power and multiple foreign bases. It was easy for him to flee," the statement said.

It had a "significant influence,quot; within Japan and around the world, and there was a "realistic danger,quot; of destroying the evidence related to the case, they added.

Ghosn's case has put the international focus on Japan's justice system, which has been criticized for the authorities' ability to detain suspects almost indefinitely awaiting trial.

Lat police officers enter the garage of what is believed to be the home of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in Beirut. He fled to Lebanon from Japan, where he was on bail awaiting trial on multiple charges of financial misconduct (Mohamed Azakir / Reuters)

Ghosn won bail twice by convincing the court that it was not a risk of escape, decisions that were considered controversial at the time.

Prosecutors argued that prolonged detention is necessary to prove guilt beyond doubt and are not willing to accuse a suspect unless their case is iron.

The court is fair and will only find the guilty persons beyond reasonable doubt, they said in their statement.

"Therefore, it was necessary and inevitable to stop the defendant Ghosn to continue with a fair and appropriate criminal process," they said.

& # 39; Rigged system & # 39;

Ghosn himself appeared once in court, under a procedure little used to ask why he was still being held.

At that time, he said he was eager to defend himself in court proceedings and clear his name.

However, prosecutors said that by fleeing Japan, he had "violated that oath,quot; and "refused to obey the sentence of our nation's court."

"He wanted to escape punishment for his own crime. There is no way to justify this act," they added.

Ghosn himself has said he left Japan because he was no longer willing to be "held hostage by a manipulated Japanese justice system."

Amidst fantasy stories of an escape similar to Houdini from Japan, it seems that he simply left his house, according to the images of the security camera seen by the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, and then boarded a private plane to Beirut through from Istanbul.

Japan has begun an investigation into the security period and prosecutors said they would "coordinate with the relevant agencies to investigate the matter quickly and appropriately."

Mori ordered the tightening of immigration procedures following the escape of Ghosn.