James Milner injury: Liverpool awaits update after FA Cup victory over Everton | Soccer news





James Milner is comforted by Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp when he leaves the injured field

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp must wait to see how long James Milner is set aside after he had a muscle problem in the FA 1-0 victory over Everton.

Milner lasted only nine minutes of the Reds' victory in the third round over their Merseyside rivals in Anfield on Sunday before injuring themselves while trying to challenge.

Yasser Larouci entered his place, with the 19-year-old making his senior debut for the club in the process.

Milner will now be evaluated by the Liverpool medical department, and Klopp will confirm in his post-match press conference that the 34-year-old public service player's injury seems potentially serious.

"Two players (Milner and Joe Gómez) started the last game and one of them was injured, so that's the situation we are in," Klopp said.

"That's why many managers make many changes; it has nothing to do with the cup, it's time."

"(Milner) has pain, that says it's serious. It's (his) muscle."

Curtis Jones, another promising young Liverpool player who had the opportunity to shine for Klopp, scored an impressive winner after 71 minutes to send Liverpool to the fourth round draw Monday night.