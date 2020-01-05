James Maddison: Sunday Supplement discusses the possibilities of a possible transfer to Man Utd Football News

















The Sunday supplement panel discussed the likelihood of Leicester allowing James Maddison to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Sunday Supplement panel discussed whether Manchester United has the ability to reward James Maddison of Leicester after newspaper reports linking England's midfielder with a transfer to Old Trafford.

Maddison created more opportunities than anyone in the Premier League last season and scored six goals, while contributing three other assists, in 2019/20 so far.

But with Leicester second in the Premier League and United languishing in fifth, 14 points behind, Daily Mirror football writer Darren Lewis told Sunday supplement United is no longer too good to refuse when looking for the best players from other teams.

"I don't know if we're in an era when it's still difficult to reject Manchester United, but for Maddison, it's certainly on an upward trajectory. We all know what we think of him for both England and Leicester." It's interesting to see why Manchester United would want it, but I don't see why Rodgers would sell it.

"Leicester loses to a wonderful player. Brendan Rodgers has already said he will not sell any player that does not have to sell. I don't think he will leave. Brendan is building a special team and a special team. Ethos in the club. Can you imagine who wants to be part of that. "

If Maddison goes to Old Trafford, he would become Leicester's second United signing in a matter of months after Harry Maguire's 80 million-pound summer movement.

That transfer showed how difficult it will be for United to get his man, added Jason Burt, chief soccer correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, given the high price, £ 5 million more than the runner-up of the Golden Ball Virgil van Dijk, who saw each other forced to pay. for his man last time.

"Leicester got absolutely what they wanted for Harry Maguire," he said. "It wasn't as if Manchester United came to call and they sold it when they were ready to sell it, they didn't have to panic and sell the player."

"If Manchester United is bidding for Maddison in January, I don't see it happening. I might regret saying that, but it could happen in the summer."

"If it does, it will be on Leicester's terms. Leicester has shown in recent years, it will sell on its terms, they will not be intimidated to sell to a supposed larger club."