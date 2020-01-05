"It has to do with the economy of the industry." – Kajol on salary parity

Kajol, one of the most important names in the industry for more than twenty-five years, has seen the Hindi film industry evolve from movies that used heroines as secondary characters so far when movies are made to tell stories of their strength. Kajol is currently promoting his next movie, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn.

Questioned during one of the promotional events on the ongoing debate about the wage disparity between men and women in the industry, Kajol replied: "I don't pay much attention to parity. I think it has to do with the economy of the industry." He then explained that the salary gap depends on the public's reaction to the stories.If they make a film geared towards women work and earn a lot of money, the producers invest more in those films and, therefore, the gap is closed.

She added: “The audience has changed in recent years. Slowly but surely, things are improving. The filmmakers are making films on all kinds of subjects and are working. The public must let a women-oriented film earn Rs 200-300 million. "