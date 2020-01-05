Iraqi Parliament calls for expulsion of foreign troops | News

The Iraqi Parliament passed a resolution urging the government to expel foreign troops from the country as tensions between the United States and Iran on Iraqi soil increase after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

"The government pledges to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting the Islamic State due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory," the resolution reads.

"The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using their land, airspace or water for any reason."

Parliament's resolutions, unlike laws, are not binding and the measure would require new legislation to cancel the existing agreement.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi also asked parliament to end the presence of foreign troops.

Abdel Mahdi resigned in November amid massive protests against the government that lasted for months, but remains in a caretaker position.

In a speech before parliament before Sunday's vote, Abdul Mahdi said that the decline of ISIL, over which Baghdad declared victory in December 2017, ended the main reason for the presence of US forces in the country .

"Iraq has two options," he said, adding that the country can immediately end the presence of foreign troops or reconsider a draft resolution that ensures that the presence of US troops is linked to the training of Iraqi security forces. in the fight against ISIL.

Before the vote, the chants of "No, no, United States,quot; … Long live Iraq "sounded inside the room.

The move comes after Iran’s Major General Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed Friday near Baghdad International Airport in an airstrike ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The attack came a few days after the paramilitary members and supporters of Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) attempted to storm the US embassy in Baghdad, angered by US air strikes against Kataib Hezbollah, a member of the umbrella organization , positions in Iraq and Syria. .

Baghdad analyst Tareq Harb told Al Jazeera that Abdul Mahdi's calls to expel US troops in Iraq anticipated a strong reaction from the Iraqi public and pro-Iran armed and political groups that have called for an end to the foreign presence over the few deceased. days.

"Abdul Mahdi had no choice but to take a firm stand against the presence of US troops in Iraq," Harb told Al Jazeera. "He was also astute in adopting that position, since he left the decision in the hands of parliament."

