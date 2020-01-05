Iranian detainees asked about political opinions on the US border: CAIR | Iran news

Organizers and activists warned that US immigration authorities arrested and interrogated dozens of people because of their Iranian ancestry, a claim that Customs and Border Patrol dismissed as "false."

Activists and the chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-WA) in Washington said immigration authorities arrested and questioned at least 60 Iranians and Iranians during the weekend at the Border Crossing of the Peace Arch in Blaine, Washington. The surveillance group said some were held and interrogated for at least 11 hours.

A spokesman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) dismissed "false,quot; social media posts claiming that Iranian Americans were arrested and denied entry due to their ethnicity .

The spokesman added that "reports that DHS / CBP has issued a related directive are also false." The spokesman referred to the accusations made by CAIR, who quoted a source not identified in CBP, that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a national order for CBP to report and detain persons of Iranian origin entering the country that are considered "adversaries,quot;. .

CAIR said a woman, identified as a 24-year-old American medical student named Crystal, was detained for 10 hours with her family before being released.

Crystal's family contacted the Iranian writer and community organizer Hoda Katebi, who then took the matter to CAIR-WA.

Katebi said that when she was contacted by Crystal's family, they were at the facility for five hours. "Other people were already there for eight to nine hours," he said.

According to CBP, the waiting times at Blaine's facilities were on average two hours on Saturday night, but some travelers had to wait up to four hours due to a greater number of people trying to pass through the port of entry and the staff reduction during holidays. season.

Citing the people with whom he spoke and helped, Katebi said that the questions asked to those of Iranian origin had nothing to do with immigration.

"They were asked (about) specific organizations and political factions in Iran and their affiliations with them or their views on them or groups they did not even listen to," said Katebi, said the people he attended. He also said they were asked about their university specialties. Katebi said she feared that such questions would be oriented to "find reasons to find a suspicious Iranian."

Robert McCaw, director of government affairs at CAIR, said "this is the kind of scenario that CAIR monitors after the foreign entanglement of the United States with Muslim countries."

Tensions with Iran and the United States increased dramatically last week after President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Qassem Soliemani, a major Iranian military commander, in Iraq. Iran has promised severe reprisals.

CBP said that "based on the current threat environment, CBP is operating with an improved posture at its ports of entry to safeguard our national security and protect Americans while protecting civil rights and freedoms for all."

On Saturday, DHS said at this time "there is no specific and credible threat against the homeland."

Several US politicians commented on reports of arrests on the border between Washington and Canada, including US Congressman Washington Pramila Jayapal, who said he was "deeply disturbed."

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said on Twitter that his office is "closely following reports that Iranian Americans, including US citizens and permanent legal residents, have been arrested." He urged any affected person to contact his office.