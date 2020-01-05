In Kathmandu, the Nepalese chef who makes authentic Sichuan food | Food

Kathmandu, Nepal – In 2011, the day Ramesh Bishwokarma opened his restaurant in the crowded tourist district of the capital of Nepal, Kathmandu, his first Chinese client entered, saw Nepalese workers inside, then turned around and left.

"I ran to him and asked him: why? Was it the cost? Was it the menu? Was it the fact that the Nepalese were cooking Chinese food?" he remember.

Ramesh, whom everyone calls San-Dai, a term of love in Nepal for someone who is like an older brother, is talking in his restaurant, New Chong Qing Wei, where he is a cook and owner.

Speaking in Mandarin, the client asked if he could cook Chinese food. San-Dai, who by then had been cooking Sichuan food for four years, responded in Mandarin and asked him to order something.

"After eating, he sent a message to his other friends about a Nepalese man who cooked Sichuan food, and everyone came in," recalls San-Dai, 31, with a touch of pride.

The restaurant's modest interior, with its benches covered in artificial leather, is a stark contrast to the glorious flavors of the dishes that San-Dai serves.

In the outdoor area under a canopy of zinc sheets, four Chinese men smoke incessantly and dig cold buffalo in a bad sauce, whose numbing taste comes from the grain of Sichuan pepper (or timur, as it is known in Nepal). Inside, in the private meals section, a group of six Beijing customers dig in Dou Ban Yu – Whole fish in spicy bean sauce. This is their first time in Nepal, and they learned about San-Dai's restaurant from friends who had eaten there before.

In Jyatha, the lane where New Chong Qing Wei is located, Chinese tourists extend their selfie sticks. Jyatha is in Thamel, the tourist district of Kathmandu. It buzzes with life, but Thamel is no longer the kingdom of mountaineers and hikers who once popularized it. Now, it is the Chinese who travel the most to Nepal, after the Indians, for whom the open border offers convenient access.

In 2002, Nepal was the first country in South Asia to become An "approved destination,quot; for Chinese visitors. As the number of tourists began to increase, totaling more than 100,000 Chinese visitors For the first time in 2013, restaurants like New Chong Qing Wei began to emerge.

Even so, New Chong Qing Wei is an atypical case amid almost 150 The Chinese-owned restaurants operating in Thamel today, not only because it is owned by Nepal, but because San-Dai excels in Sichuan cuisine and speaks Mandarin despite never having set foot in China. Its restaurant is a microcosm of the biggest tourist boom associated with the arrival of the Chinese in Nepal and the need for local entrepreneurs to adapt to this new reality by learning new skills.



Customers eat at San-Dai's restaurant, New Chong Qing Wei (Amy Sellmyer / Al Jazeera)

Chinese tourism

After the 2015 earthquake, Nepal Announced a visa fee waiver to encourage Chinese tourists to return. The country is waiting At least 350,000 Chinese visitors during Visit Nepal Year 2020, more than double the 150,000 that arrived in 2018.

Thamel has responded to the influx with posters in hotels and restaurants with advertising in Mandarin. It is not uncommon to hear street vendors selling their products in Mandarin.

There are no exact figures confirming how many Chinese companies operate in Thamel, but one government document suggests that Chinese-backed companies in Nepal would account for almost half of the 14,000 jobs brought to the country by foreign direct investment.

Xian Tang, who runs the Jialin Pavilion restaurant in Jyatha, employs six Nepalese workers. She started the restaurant with her husband almost five years ago and explains, with the help of an interpreter, that it has been relatively easy to run a business in Kathmandu.

"Previously, governments would change every nine months. Nepal is more politically stable now, so the number of Chinese tourists has increased," he says.

Xian, who is from Shandong Province of China, says she and her husband came to Kathmandu after her friends told her it is "a pleasant place without too much trouble."

A new job

When he sees San-Dai cooking, he clearly trusts both his culinary instincts and recipes. Modify the balance of spices according to your clientele, especially if they are regular customers.

In 2007, San-Dai was taking Japanese classes, ready to join the thousands of Nepalese who move abroad to work as unskilled labor, when he was offered a job at a Chinese restaurant in Thamel, owned by a man named Wang Chu Wei of Chongqing. , China. It was the beginning of the rise of Chinese tourism.

"I was ready to go to Japan, and someone told me that Thamel would be a good place to practice my Japanese. So I started doing the dishes at this restaurant that was run by a Chinese man and was popular with Asian tourists," the Explain.

A few days later, I was cutting vegetables and learning Mandarin.

"(Wei) taught me some words and I taught him some English," recalls San-Dai. He can't read Mandarin, but he speaks it fluently.



San-Dai says customers are still surprised when he speaks to them in Mandarin (Amy Sellmyer / Al Jazeera)

Learning to cook Sichuan food

A year after work, Wei got sick and wanted to close the restaurant. San-Dai had collected pieces of Sichuan recipes and felt safe to start cooking. "I asked him to keep it open," he says. Wei agreed to let him try to run the kitchen.

"A customer ordered pickled cabbage fish – Suan Cai Yu – and I wasn't quite sure of the recipe. But (while cooking) I kept trying the dish, adding spices as I thought it should be. That was the first Chinese dish that ever I served. "

On his first day on his own, San-Dai gave Wei 42,000 Nepalese rupees (about $ 370) in profits. He asked Wei to teach him more about the Sichuan cuisine of the Chinese city of Chongqing.

He taught me for three years. I wrote down their recipes and worked on the dishes according to my taste. Finally, when he thought I had learned enough, he told me that he could now open my own restaurant. San-Dai, chef and restaurant owner.

San-Dai has good memories of Wei, who has since returned home. "He taught me when I didn't know anything about food, and now I can call myself a cook for him," he says. "The man treated me like a son."

In 2011, San-Dai, together with some Nepalese friends, opened his restaurant, called in honor of Wei, its city and its gastronomy. "I called him & # 39; New Chong Qing & # 39; because, well, here I am, a Nepali, cooking Chongqing food in Kathmandu," he says.

San-Dai Friends retired in 2015, after the earthquake, and now he runs the place with his brother, who helps him in the kitchen, while his wife and father help with clients.

San-Dai hopes to visit China someday. "I want to see how Sichuan chefs cook," he says, "and try it here."

Cultural ties: then and now

The contact between the Chinese and the Nepalese goes back to the 5th century with itinerant Buddhist monks such as Fa Xian of China and Buddhabhadra of Nepal. Culinary exchanges date back to the seventh century, when, as the Nepalese historian VK Manandhar writes, The kings of Nepal sent "a & # 39; bitter leaf vegetable & # 39; which looks like lettuce … and a & # 39; western celery & # 39; aromatic,quot; to the old Tang dynasty court.

Depending on who you ask, the first authentic and independent Chinese restaurant in Kathmandu Opened some time in the late 1980s or early 1990s, although some Chinese restaurants in high-end hotels served what is now known how Indian-Chinese cuisine.

Balaram Adhikari, a Mandarin-speaking tour guide, says that one of the reasons Thamel is full of Chinese restaurants today is because Chinese travelers seek their own cuisine when they are abroad. Around 2010, Adhikari says there were no more than "four or five,quot; Chinese restaurants in Thamel, but the numbers have increased since 2012. "Now, one can even find street vendors selling Chinese snacks here," says Adhikari, referring to Foods like chicken legs.

Today, both San-Dai and Xian buy their spices in Chinese-owned stores that import them directly from Sichuan. "Before the earthquake, I would go to Zhangmu on the border to buy the products. Now there are at least 10 Chinese stores in Kathmandu," says San-Dai.

The ingredients are imported from China using the land route through Gyirong, the proposed railroad head for the ambitious trans-Himalayan rail project.

Relations between Chinese-owned companies and Nepalese customers are cordial. "The locals tell me they like my restaurant," says Xian, "and although competition has increased with new businesses, that's a good thing, because more tourists are coming too."

However, increasing competition poses problems for local entrepreneurs, especially when it comes to capital investments. In 2017, San-Dai was asked to move his restaurant from its previous location, a privileged place on the ground floor on the main street, when A Chinese-owned restaurant offered the landlord twice the rent he had been paying.

Thamel, the tourist district of Kathmandu, has been transformed by the influx of Chinese tourists and the new businesses that serve them (Amy Sellmyer / Al Jazeera)

Transformation

The growing number of Chinese travelers means that there is an ongoing transformation in Thamel, which has It evolved from the traditional Nepalese neighborhood it once was.

Nepalese writer Rabi Thapa, who has documented Thamel's story, highlights the broader concerns that the neighborhood could lose its "modern distinctive Nepalese character."

"Thamel has always adapted through the waves of development in the past. The question is whether the scale of the Chinese wave is too much for a small place like Thamel," he says.

"While some of us frequent the new Chinese restaurants, Chinese businesses are primarily for the Chinese," adds Thapa.

The government is also concerned about the use of Chinese digital wallets such as WeChat and Alipay, which were banned in Nepal in May 2019 because they violate the banking laws of Nepal with technically overlooked payments The country as the transactions are made between the Chinese accounts. Although Alipay said that formally Start Your service in Nepal has not yet done so. "If we legalize online payments, and transactions can be taxed, it can benefit Nepal," says Adhikari.

Negotiating changes in Nepal

Tourism is a vital part of the burgeoning bilateral relationship.

tourism brought more than $ 615 million for the Nepalese economy in 2018, a year in which the average tourist spending in Nepal fell to $ 44 per day, the lowest in seven years. But Chinese tourists offered a positive side to the country.

"According to operators, Chinese tourists spend around $ 100 per day," says Sangam Prasain, business editor at Kathmandu Post.

Thamel business owners say that without Chinese tourists, it would be difficult for them to execute their operations. For its 2020 tourism initiative, the government is trying to attract more tourists giving up climbing rates for some Himalayan peaks and naming Chinese actress Xu Qing as an ambassador of good tourist will.

As bilateral relations between the two countries deepen, more and more Chinese companies such as the Xian restaurant will open in Thamel, while local Nepalese businessmen such as San-Dai and Adhikari will inevitably have to adapt. The competition is creating new anxieties for local entrepreneurs. But in a tourism-dependent economy like Nepal's, there is no choice but to negotiate these changes as best they can.

"Even if there are no other Chinese restaurants in Thamel tomorrow, and Chinese tourists stop coming, I will still be here," says San-Dai.