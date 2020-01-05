i,gt; Andrew Scott of Fleabag talks about an insane response to the hot priest

Holy God, the Priest has arrived!
Flea bagHot priest Andrew Scott blessed E! News with his presence on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, stopping to talk with Giuliana Rancic about the rabid response to his character and the Amazon Prime comedy.
The Irish star is nominated for her first Golden Globe in the category of Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for her turn as Priest (also known as Hot Priest, on the Internet), the emerging star from critically acclaimed. second season of the series and his new movie 1917 He is ready for the best drama.
Before the second season of Flea bag Debuting with great critical success, Scott admitted that he had no idea how massive the show (and his character) would be when he read the script a few days before they started filming.
"I read it too late. Phoebe and I knew each other a long time ago … we worked together in the theater," he explained on the red carpet before the big show.
"I had a general idea of what it was going to be, but I didn't really read the full script until three days before I started filming and I was pleasantly surprised, it was a great relief!"
But Scott, 43, admitted that he was even more surprised by the reaction the viewers had towards his character.
"The reaction … is crazy. It's a little show," he said, "We did a little show and you always want it to be seen, but only the fact that the Internet has taken the letter and the show in your heart." , it's amazing, it's amazing.
When Flea bag Emmy won the best comedy series, star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge attributed the success of the show in part to Scott joining the series.
"The second season would not have happened or exploited in the way it happened if it were not for Andrew Scott, who came to our world of Fleabag like a whirlwind and gave a performance of such depth and complexity that it simply raised everything for all of us." , said.
Scott also rushed to talk about his friend PWB, and told Giuliana: "She is the best and the best person."
While the show almost swept the 2019 Emmy, winning Best Comedy, Best Actress in a Comedy Series and four other awards, PWB has said it has no plans to make a third season. But that does not mean that she and Scott will not work together again.
"We will definitely do something, everything will be revealed," joked Scott. "We have great chemistry and we want to do everything we can together."
Unfortunately, fans might have to wait a bit to see more of their chemistry on the screen, like Scott, who is also known for his work on Sherlock, has booked an important upcoming project.
In September 2019, it was reported that Scott will assume the iconic role of Tom Ripley, most notably played by Matt Damon in 1999 The talented Mr. Ripley, in a limited series of eight episodes for Showtime.
