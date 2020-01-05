i,gt; Andrew Scott of Fleabag talks about an insane response to the hot priest

Holy God, the Priest has arrived!

Flea bagHot priest Andrew Scott blessed E! News with his presence on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, stopping to talk with Giuliana Rancic about the rabid response to his character and the Amazon Prime comedy.

The Irish star is nominated for her first Golden Globe in the category of Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for her turn as Priest (also known as Hot Priest, on the Internet), the emerging star from critically acclaimed. second season of the series and his new movie 1917 He is ready for the best drama.

Before the second season of Flea bag Debuting with great critical success, Scott admitted that he had no idea how massive the show (and his character) would be when he read the script a few days before they started filming.

"I read it too late. Phoebe and I knew each other a long time ago … we worked together in the theater," he explained on the red carpet before the big show.