Houston Texans: J.J. Watt praises Deshaun Watson after heroism against Buffalo Bills | NFL news

Deshaun Watson had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown at night

"Nobody makes that play," J.J. Watt after witnessing Deshaun Watson miraculously evaded the pressure of two defenders for the Houston Texans to move towards an impressive return victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans quarterback seemed fired for the eighth time at night in overtime, but somehow he managed to stand up and roll to the right to find the Taiwan Jones runner, who threw himself inside to win 34 yards.

Ka & # 39; imi Fairbairn then stepped forward to kick the winning field goal of the game and finish what had been a dramatically appropriate start to the Wild Card weekend.

Watt told reporters: "It's amazing, you're never out of the game when you have Deshaun Watson as your quarterback. The guy is amazing. We knew that all we needed was a spark."

"We were down 16-0 and we didn't think we were out of the game, all we needed was a spark and if you add Deshaun Watson to a spark and you're going to have a big fire."

"The play he made at the end of the game, nobody makes that play. The guy is amazing."

"I am very lucky and I am grateful to have him as my quarterback."

Watson had been instrumental in canceling a 16-point deficit, beginning the return himself with a 20-yard bull run to the final zone at the end of the third quarter, followed by a successful run for two-point conversion.

He later connected with DeAndre Hopkins, who climbed up the left sideband for a 41-yard pickup, before choosing Carlos Hyde for an advantage touchdown that was crowned by another two-point conversion to be 19-16.

The Texans player finished the game 20 of 25 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown, as well as 55 yards on the ground and another score of his 14 carries in one night when he was captured seven times.

Watt was placed on the list of injured reserves after being injured while tackling the Oakland Raiders on October 27.

Watt was making his first appearance since he was activated outside the injured reserve, and his rapid return raised doubts before the game about his production.

He added: "It's amazing to be back with the boys, that's why you do it, that's why you take the risk, that's why you do the rehabilitation, that's why you do everything. For those moments."

"There are many people who question or call me crazy and tell me that I shouldn't be doing what I am doing, but nobody knows how those feelings feel."

"Nobody knows what it is to be part of a group of boys like the ones we have in that dressing room. I did it at the time. It was a great feeling."

The defensive wing, who contributed with a sack, admitted that after the game there was a time when he feared he could aggravate the pectoral injury.

"I'm pretty surprised, I'm not going to lie," he said. "It feels pretty good.

"There was a play in which he (Josh Allen) was rolling and I dived for him, before doing so I thought & # 39; here it is, or it will hold on or it will go & # 39 ;.

"I dived and landed on him, appeared, examined him, looked at the doctor who was standing 10 feet away and said & # 39; it's fine & # 39 ;.

"We launched the plan through the window in the fourth quarter and overtime because everything is on deck and we do what you can, but I am very satisfied with the way it was maintained."

Texans will now face the Kansas City Chiefs in the clash of the divisional round next week.