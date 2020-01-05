History advocates point to Trump's threat to attack Iran's cultural sites

WASHINGTON – More than 2,300 years ago, the Persian capital of Persepolis was burned by a foreign warrior in a deadly blow to the empire and its rich heritage. The ruins of the ancient city, in the current southwest of Iran, could now be on the list of 52 sites of President Trump that threatened to attack as tensions rose between Washington and Tehran.

Trump did not identify which places the United States could attack, since warned on Twitter which he would order: 52 in total, one for each American who was held hostage during the taking of the Iranian Revolution of the United States Embassy in Tehran in 1979.

But he said Saturday that some of the sites were "very high level and important for Iran and Iranian culture."

"Those goals, and Iran itself, WILL BE OBTAINED VERY QUICK AND VERY HARD," he added. "The United States doesn't want more threats!"