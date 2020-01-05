History advocates point to Trump's threat to attack Iran's cultural sites

WASHINGTON – More than 2,300 years ago, the Persian capital of Persepolis was burned by a foreign warrior in a deadly blow to the empire and its rich heritage. The ruins of the ancient city, in the current southwest of Iran, could now be on the list of 52 sites of President Trump that threatened to attack as tensions rose between Washington and Tehran.
Trump did not identify which places the United States could attack, since warned on Twitter which he would order: 52 in total, one for each American who was held hostage during the taking of the Iranian Revolution of the United States Embassy in Tehran in 1979.
But he said Saturday that some of the sites were "very high level and important for Iran and Iranian culture."
"Those goals, and Iran itself, WILL BE OBTAINED VERY QUICK AND VERY HARD," he added. "The United States doesn't want more threats!"
On Sunday, Mr. Trump kept the right to "strike back quickly and completely, and perhaps disproportionately,quot; if Iran attacks any American person or target. Later that day aboard the Air Force One, he told reporters flying with him back to Washington that "they are allowed to kill our people."
"They are allowed to torture and maim our people," he added. "They are allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we are not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn't work that way."
Even before those comments, the Iranians had reacted furiously. On Sunday morning, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif replied: "A reminder to those who hallucinate about the emulation of ISIS war crimes when attacking our cultural heritage: through MILENNIA's history, the barbarians have come and devastated our cities, razed our monuments and burned our libraries. Where are they now? We are still here and standing. "
It was the last save in the war of words that threatened to spread to military action since a US military attack on Friday that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, the chief security and intelligence commander of Iran, while visiting Iraq. The Trump administration has said the attack was necessary to thwart General Suleimani's plans to attack Americans in Iraq and other parts of the Middle East, although officials have not yet provided specific information to support that claim.
Last week, pro-Iranian protesters He mutinied at the US embassy in Baghdad, trapped diplomats inside for two days and set some buildings on the outer perimeter of the complex on fire.
In several interviews on Sunday morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo avoided responding directly if the United States would attack cultural sites in Iran. He said on ABC's "This Week,quot; that the United States "would behave legally,quot; and "would behave within the system."
But the targeting of cultural sites is against international law, and critics denounced Trump for his statement.
"I think this is the president who uses swelling and tries to sound tough in a way that simply reveals his ignorance," said Scott R. Anderson, a former State Department attorney during the Obama administration who is now a security law expert. National at Columbia University and the Brookings Institution.
Anderson, who was the legal advisor to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in 2012 and 2013, said the Pentagon had long recognized that the attacks should only include targets of what he described as military necessity.
"So you can't start shooting what you want as a hostage target, as a cultural site," Mr. Anderson said on Sunday in an interview, who is also advising Pete Buttigieg’s presidential Democratic campaign but was not speaking in your name. .
"The United States has assumed a leading role in protecting antiquities from destruction and illegal trade, particularly in the Middle East," said Deborah Lehr, president and founder of Washington. Coalition of Antiquities. "It would be a shame to see that the global good will disappear with intentional targeting and the destruction of cultural sites."
The International Criminal Court convicted an extremist linked to Qaeda for war crimes in 2016 for destroying historical and religious artifacts in Mali. But the United States is not a party to the court, which is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.
In 2018, the Trump administration withdrew the United States from UNESCO, the United Nations cultural organization that travelers know for their list of World Heritage sites.
Beyond the official condemnation of the entire world, other signatories to the 1954 convention could refuse to be recruited by the United States for military action against Iran, Anderson said. That could include retaining intelligence or refusing to let US forces prepare for attacks on Iranian interests from bases in allied nations.
"There are real practical costs to this," Anderson said.
For Sunday, under the hashtag #IranianCulturalSites, a Twitter campaign emerged in the form of history buffs that verbally pointed to Trump's threat. Among the sites cited as irreplaceable treasures, not only for Iran, but also for the preservation of antiquities worldwide, was Persepolis, some of which still stand.
Its ruins were among the first three Iranian sites that were placed on the UNESCO list in 1979. Built in 518 BC. C., the city was the capital of the Achaemenid Empire. He was conquered and sacked by Alexander the Great in 330 a. C. But it remains "one of the best archeological sites in the world,quot; for its evidence of ancient architecture, urban planning and art, according to UNESCO.
It is "one of the last massive archaeological complexes of ancient Persia," tweeted a user, who identified himself as Sergio Beltrán-García and mentioned architecture as an interest. "The Iranians and their cultural institutions have done a fantastic job protecting it."
Even some of the people closest to those taken hostage by Iran seemed to despise Trump's threat.
"Here is a thought, they may ask the former hostages if they want everyone to be assigned to represent a military target that could kill many civilians, supposedly in his honor," he tweeted. Sulome Anderson, a journalist who is the daughter of Terry A. Anderson, a former head of the Associated Press office who was kidnapped by Hezbollah backed by Iran in Lebanon in 1985 and held for six years.
She signed her publication, "Sincerely, daughter of a former American hostage of a group backed by Iran."
Edward Wong contributed reporting.
