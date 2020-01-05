Hezbollah promises retaliation against the United States for murder of Soleimani | News

Beirut, Lebanon – Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah promised to attack US forces in the region in retaliation for the murder of top Iranian and Iraqi commanders in an attack with US drones earlier this week.

On Friday, Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, an elite branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces.

"It is the US military who killed them and it is they who will pay the price," Nasrallah said during a speech delivered to a large crowd in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a support base for the Iran-backed group in Lebanon.

He said the targets include "US military bases, soldiers, officers and warships."

The voice of the Hezbollah leader was drowned by the chants of "death to the United States,quot; when thousands of supporters flying the black-dressed flag stood up and raised their fists.

Nasrallah then added that civilians should not be attacked.

"Touching any civilian anywhere in the world would only serve the policies of Trump (of the US president)," he said. But once Trump sees that "the coffins of US soldiers and officers begin to return home," he will realize that "he has lost the region," Nasrallah added.

Direct confrontation

Analysts say Nasrallah's stance begins a new period of escalation and direct confrontation between Iran-backed militias in the region, known as the "Axis of Resistance," and the US military.

"The Americans have started a new type of conflict that will last for years," Karim Makdissi, president of the Public Policy and International Affairs program at the American University of the Issam Fares Institute in Beirut, told Al Jazeera.

"Now there is a clear and open mission for the Resistance Axis: the elimination of all US bases in the region. Whether they can do that or not is a different question," he added.

The scale of the regional response to the murderous stalks of Soleimani forms its distinctive role as a link between Iran-backed militias in the region, a role that saw him travel regularly between Beirut, Damascus and Tehran.

Soleimani's special role, Nasrallah said during his speech, meant that his murder had to be seen as an attack on the Axis of the Resistance as a whole, rather than just against Iran.

"It's a moment of & # 39; you have declared war on us directly, not through Israel or another proxy & # 39;". Makdissi said.

"So let's eliminate the middleman. They are not thinking in terms of Iraq or Syria or Lebanon. It is a nation that extends a great distance and needs to be released from the US military occupation."

Shortly after Nasrallah's speech ended, the Iraqi parliament ratified a non-binding decision to end any presence of foreign troops in the country, a motion clearly aimed at US troops.

Although largely symbolic, Makdissi said the decision put the legitimacy of the United States in the region on more unstable ground.

"The United States was never welcome in Syria and now its situation in Iraq is becoming more unsustainable," he said.

Still, Sami Nader, director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs, said that neither side wanted a total war.

The economic crises in Iran, but also in its main areas of influence, Iraq and Lebanon, cannot withstand an open confrontation, Nader said.

Right now, Iran needs to "save the face," which it could do through a limited attack, "a firework," as Nader said.

"This does not mean that we cannot drift into a total war, there is definitely a threat. Often, wars are caused by a course of events where the escalation generates more escalation."

& # 39; We have all become jihadists & # 39;

In the suburbs of southern Beirut, the mourners who came to Nasrallah's speech said they were now smarter than ever to face the United States and Israel, the latter occupied southern Lebanon for 18 years and fought several wars on Lebanese soil. most recent in 2006.

It is reported that Soleimani played a dominant role in the 2006 war in which Hezbollah fought the Israelis to a standstill.

"We lost a great commander who had a massive effect on the battles related to Lebanon," said Hussein, a 27-year-old employee at a sports shop in Al Jazeera.

"I hope the answer comes very quickly. The only answer I think fits the level of the martyrdom of Muhandis and Soleimani is the liberation of Palestine, nothing more," he added.

Holding a small image of Suleimani, bright in the style of the martyrs, Mohammad, a 50-year-old factory worker, said that the murder of the IRGC commander had brought the members of the Resistance together throughout the region.

"If a symbol of your nation were attacked, what would you do? Throw flowers at the enemy or establish resistance to face it? All Lebanese and loyalists in the region should join this existential battle," Mohammad told Al Jazeera

"Hezbollah not only has 1,000, 2,000 or 10,000 in its ranks. After the death of Soleimani, the number is open. For Qassem, we have all become jihadists."

Counterrevolutionary Moment

The murder of Soleimani occurs when protests against corruption and ruling parties considered inept continue in Lebanon and Iraq.

Anti-government protests in Iran at the end of last year, caused by increases in the price of fuel, were violently suppressed.

While the protests in Lebanon and Iraq are not directed against Iranian influence, they have addressed local Iran-backed powers that are considered to have participated or covered corruption.

In both countries, protesters have also been repeatedly attacked by supporters of Iran-backed groups.

Nader said the aftermath of the Suleimani and Muhandis murders could be the biggest attempt so far of a "counterrevolution,quot; against the uprisings in both countries.

At the same time, both states remain without fully functioning governments, after they resigned amid mass protests.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah and its allies, the Amal Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement, entrusted former minister Hassan Diab with the formation of a new government on December 19.

Hezbollah had promised that the government would not be one of "confrontation,quot; with the West.

Hezbollah deputy Walid Sukkarieh told Al Jazeera that this position had not changed.

"There is a popular movement in the streets that says they want a technocratic government, and we agree," he said.

"A confrontational government would not help rescue Lebanon from its serious economic situation, which we will need God's help to do anyway."