Hayden Panettiere shows his new Pixie cut and makes reference to Kirby of Scream 4

Hayden Panettiere is known for using her blonde tufts up to her shoulders or more, as she did on the show. Nashville where he played the character, Juliette Barnes, for 124 episodes, but she is also known for her super shortcuts, like her character Kirby Reed in the 2011 film Shout 4. Now, she is showing off her new pixie haircut and declared that she is "channeling her inner Kirby,quot; with the new look. Hayden has taken a step back from acting and has not been on television or in a movie since the end of Nashville. His last film was the 2016 film, Viola Davis. Custody where he played the character Ally Fisher.

Celebrity stylist Anthony Leonard shared a photo of the look and included a colorist label for the stars Anthony Palermo that gave Hayden a silver-platinum color. Anthony called the look "modern pixie,quot; and attributed the cut to Leonard Zagami, the creative director of the Anthony Leonard Hall.

Anthony shared the following legend along with Hayden's photo with the new hairstyle.

Out of the old, in the new @ hpizzel21 #modernpixiecut #silverplatinumcolor haircut by @leonardzagami haircolor (protected email) by @anthonyleonardsalon 💋💋

You can see a collage with some of Hayden Panettiere's most popular looks. Many know the actress for having long, blond and discolored hair. Nevertheless; You can see in some of the images that she has combed her in long layers, up to her shoulders, in soft and loose waves, and even in blunt tufts under her chin.

Although he compared the new pixie cut with his Scream 4 Kirby character, his hair is shorter than the style he wore in the movie.

With the camera angle, it is difficult to see if it is a real asymmetric cut, but it seems that it could be. The visible side is short and the upper part is much longer, but brushed to the side. You can see some of Hayden Panettiere's past hairstyles in the photo collage below.

What do you think of Hayden Panettiere's new hairstyle?

Are you a Hayden Panettiere fan? Do you like the shortest modern pixie cut? Do you miss seeing Hayden Panettiere on television?



