Has the FA Cup lost its shine? The Sunday supplement panel asks if the magic of the tournament is still there | Soccer news





Manchester City completed a national triplet, including the FA Cup last season, but does it still have its magic?

Was Dean Smith right that the FA Cup has lost its shine? The Sunday supplement panel discusses whether the tournament is in decline.

Aston Villa's boss, Smith, pointed to the tournament, one of the most historic cup competitions in world football, after his team's 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the third round on Saturday, having made nine changes since his New Year victory at Burnley.

Villa will face Leicester on Wednesday in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals, his fifth game in 14 days, and Smith said the cup "has not had priority,quot; due to the congestion of matches his team has faced during The Christmas period.

But are you right that the magic of the cup is fading away? Telegraph's chief football correspondent, Jason Burt, told Sunday supplement how clubs and fans had been distracted by the depletion of the number of games around the change of the year, damaging the importance of a revered weekend in the football calendar.

"Because there have been so many games, not only in the Premier League but also in the Football League, nobody has had time to think about that."

"I think there have been too many rounds of games, if we eliminate one of those we will have more time to think about it, but we have moved directly from them to the third round. That is also reflected in the teams. They cannot get their teams stronger, and not only in the Premier League.

Harry Arter scored the winner when the Fulham Championship team beat Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on Saturday

"You also look at the leagues to the teams that are going to promote themselves. There is a simple solution in my mind: remove the semifinals of the two-legged EFL Cup, create one more round of mid-week games and give the team more time FA Cup. Suddenly, people will talk more about the FA Cup. "

But the magic of the cup was alive for Rochdale and Tranmere fans, who secured memorable draws with Newcastle and Watford respectively, said Dominic King, Northwest Daily Mail soccer correspondent, who also noted that 8,000 fans of Port Vale attended the event. Etihad for his 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

"It is wrong to think that it is universal negativity," he said. "Driving last night, listening to some of the fans playing on radio talk shows, there were Tranmere fans who made long trips to get to Watford, fans of Port Vale in Manchester City. We shouldn't have this absolute disappointment is miserable

Aaron Wilbraham scored a tie for Rochdale League 1 when they held Newcastle at Spotland on Saturday

"I hate that Dean Smith said he's not on his priority list. I can understand the pressures of wanting to stay in the Premier League, but if you give an Aston Villa fan the option to finish 19th and win the FA Cup, do you what? would they choose? I would expect them to take it. "

With 23 teams involved so far this weekend changing more than half of their team from their previous game, adding more prizes could be a greater incentive for managers to take the competition seriously, the writer of Daily Mirror football, Darren Lewis.

"If I had a greater financial incentive, teams outside the Premier League would be more interested," he said.

"Even those teams are making changes, Arsenal plays with Leeds tomorrow night, we don't know what kind of team Leeds will launch. There are a lot of teams in League One and League Two pushing for promotion, they want to save themselves for their respective divisions ".