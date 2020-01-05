Has Iran's European policy failed? The | Europe

Europe seems to have been caught in the middle after the selective assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the United States.

Many countries are asking for moderation while trying to balance relations with both parties.

European leaders have warned against further escalation in the region.

But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his answers have not been "useful."

In the past, Tehran accused Europe of not doing enough to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement that the United States withdrew two years ago.

Should the European Union rethink its Iranian policies?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Hassan Ahmadian – assistant professor of political science at the University of Tehran

Rouzbeh Parsi – head of the Middle East and North Africa Program at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs

Matthew Bryza – former US diplomat

Source: Al Jazeera News