Harvey Weinstein learns & # 39; give up the need for control & # 39; after & # 39; tiring & # 39; two years of his life

Days before his trial for multiple accusations of sexual abuse, the former head of Miramax talks about his experience of being at the center of the MeToo movement.

Harvey Weinstein has described the last two years of his life as "exhausting" while preparing to be tried for multiple allegations of sexual abuse.

The dishonored movie mogul has been accused of misconduct by more than 70 women, and will face a trial on multiple counts of sexual assault on January 6.

The former Miramax chief remains free on a bail of $ 5 million (£ 3.8 million), pending his trial at the Manhattan Supreme Court, and told CNN via email that the experience has been "a great opportunity for self-reflection. "

"Now I realize that I was consumed by my work, my company and my desire for success. This made me neglect my family, my relationships and lash out at the people around me," he wrote.

"I have been in rehabilitation since October 2017 and have participated in a 12-step program and meditation. I have learned to give up my need for control."

Weinstein faces two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment. He pleaded not guilty and is expected to argue that any sexual contact was agreed upon.