Harvey Weinstein denies making a mistake again, says his only regret is neglecting relationships and "lashing out,quot; due to stress

In an email to CNN, Harvey Weinstein, just one day before his trial for sexual assault begins Monday, states that he never sexually assaulted or harassed women, nor used his position and status in Hollywood to threaten the future of racing of women. If they reject their progress.

According to the email, obtained by CNN, the last two years of the besieged producer's life have been "exhausting," however, the former Weinstein Company mogul claims to have used this past tense to reflect on his life, including many of their decisions, especially in relation to their intimate relationships.

Harvey told the store that if there is one thing he is guilty of, he is working too hard and neglecting the people closest to him. Weinstein described the last two years as a "great opportunity for self-reflection," adding that his drive for success led him to neglect his important loved ones.

In addition, Weinstein says he is guilty of falling prey to stress and lash out at others. Weinstein stated: "I have been in rehabilitation since October 2017," a time used to rehabilitate their need for control. Currently, Weinstein is free of a $ 2 million bond while awaiting trial at the Manhattan Supreme Court.

Harvey faces two counts of predatory sexual assault. If you are convicted, you may have to spend the rest of your life behind bars. Some of the accusations he faces include the alleged violation of Annabella Sciorra, 59.

Annabella claims that he raped her in the early 1990s. She is also preparing to testify. There are two other women in the accusation. One of the women in the case, whose identity has never been revealed, claims that the producer raped her in 2013.

Mimi Haleyi, production assistant, also claims that Harvey had forced oral sex thirteen years ago in 2006. During a conversation with the London Sunday Times, Lou Godbold stated that it is like "boiling." In other words, the last two years have been accumulating for what will come next.

She told the store that it was scary, everything falls in just two cases, even though around 80 women showed up to accuse Harvey Weinstein of some kind of inappropriate sexual behavior. When CNN asked him if he felt empathy for any of the alleged victims, Harvey said he had "empathic opinions,quot; for certain people, but would not offer any more comments than that.



