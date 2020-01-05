Harry Styles participates in the $ 2020 tip challenge during the trip to Anguilla

WENN / Lexi Jones

While on vacation with James Corden and Adele in the Caribbean, the One Direction member follows in the footsteps of Donnie Wahlberg while leaving a considerable tip for a restaurant server.

Harry Styles has followed in singer / actor Donnie WahlbergHe followed in the footsteps and left a generous tip of $ 2,020 (£ 1,545) for a restaurant server while on vacation in Anguilla.

The "Blue blood"The star popularized the 2020 Tip Challenge on Wednesday, January 1, after giving a waitress at an IHOP restaurant in St. Charles, Illinois, a great start to her year by adding the considerable amount of tip to her bill after a breakfast date with his wife, Jenny McCarthy.

The McCarthy media personality boasted of his man's kind gesture on Twitter when he posted a picture of the receipt, in which Wahlberg had written: "Happy New Year 2020 TIP CHALLENGE."

Jenny captioned her post, "@DonnieWahlberg starts 2020 as the amazing man he is."

Now Styles has also taken on the challenge of social networks, leaving the big tip on a bill of $ 472.50 (£ 361) he received on Saturday night, January 4, after having dinner with his old friend, comedian. James cordenand soul superstar Adele while on vacation in the Caribbean.

The lucky employee shared a complement to the online receipt, including a note from the previous one Only one direction star, who had written: "Happy new year!"

"Congratulations to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!" the staff member tweeted.

The waiter, who also shared photos of Styles and Corden hanging out, added: "@donniewahlberg got the second world response from Harry Styles from the Virgin Islands of St. Thomas with @j_corden and @adele."